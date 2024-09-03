Expand / Collapse search
5 separate shootings being investigated on same interstate in Washington state, 1 arrested, police say

The five shootings were all reported on Interstate 5 in King County

Landon Mion
Five separate shootings reportedly happened on the same interstate in King County, Washington, Monday night, according to police.

All five shootings happened on Interstate 5, although it is unclear if the shootings are connected, Washington State Patrol wrote on social media.

The first shooting was reported on northbound I-5 at 320th, where a passenger sustained injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, the 911 caller exited the freeway to a nearby fire station, where they received medical attention for their injuries before they were transported to Harborview Medical Center, KOMO reported.

The victim told state patrol the suspect was driving a white Volvo with California plates. Local police ultimately arrested a suspect after locating the vehicle.

State patrol said they received another call 15 minutes later about a shooting on northbound I-5 at MLK. No victims were injured in that shooting, but a vehicle sustained damage.

A short time later, state patrol received another call about a shooting on northbound I-5 at I-90, where a passenger was injured.

No suspect vehicle description has been provided in the second and third shootings, state patrol said.

State patrol later said they received reports of two more shootings on I-5, one near State Route 18 and one near 54th in Pierce County. The suspect's vehicle in these two shootings matched the first shooting near 320th. Injuries were reported in these last two shootings, but their conditions are unclear.

The Seattle Fire Department said after the shootings that their crews treated a 20-year-old woman who was listed in critical condition, according to KOMO. She was subsequently taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The shootings remain under investigation.