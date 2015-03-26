5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Disrupts East Coast Transportation

U.S. Aviation authorities have resumed flights at New York's John F. Kennedy and Newark airports after previously evacuating the control towers following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake centered northwest of Richmond, Va. that rattled the ground Tuesday.

Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. has delayed flights as authorities check for damage.

Amtrak service is operating with speed restrictions between Washington D.C. and Baltimore as crews inspect stations and railroad infrastructure before returning to normal operation, officials say commuters should expect delays.

Amtrak trains from Baltimore to Boston were operating on time with sporadic delays, while trains between Richmond and Washington D.C. are operating with significant delays and greatly reduced speed, according to a spokesman.

Metro transportation lines in the Washington D.C. area, as well as MARC (Maryland Area Regional Commuter) rail lines were operating under sever delays late Tuesday. Officials said MARC would likely operate with reduced service Wednesday.

New York's LaGuardia airport remains open and operating normally and New York's subway systems reportedly remain unaffected.

The Port Authority said the control towers and airfields at the airports would be inspected before flights would resume, and expected to return to normal within hours.

Notify N.Y.C. has reported that there are no reports of major structural damage, injuries, transportation, or utility service disruptions affecting New York City at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.