4-year-old among 5 dead in fiery South Carolina crash

Five people, including a 4-year-old, were killed during a fiery three-vehicle crash near the southern South Carolina coast, authorities said Thursday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a BMW was traveling south Wednesday night on a road on St. Helena Island when the driver tried to pass a Toyota pickup also traveling south. The BMW collided head-on with a Honda sedan traveling northbound, news outlets reported, causing the BMW to overturn and catch fire. The Toyota also ended up striking the BMW after the initial collision, acccording to police reports.

The four occupants in the BMW and the Honda driver -- also that car’s lone occupant -- died at the scene, Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said.

The coroner identified the dead motorists as Raymone Dagin, 26, and Mary Seabrook, 46, both of Beaufort; and St. Helena Island residents Henry Watson, 31; Tiera Seabrook, 31; and Jaycean Perry, 4. The Toyota's driver was not injured.

The patrol said the accident remains under investigation.

St. Helena Island is about 10 miles southeast of Beaufort.