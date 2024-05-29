Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

4 dead in Virginia head-on collision

Incident reported outside Sheppards, VA, in Buckingham County

Associated Press
Published
Four motorists were killed when a car crossed the center line of a Virginia road and struck vehicles going in the opposite direction, state police said on Wednesday.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly before noon on Tuesday south of the Sheppards community in Buckingham County, about 70 miles west of Richmond.

Virginia crime graphic

Four people have been reported dead following a vehicle collision in Buckingham County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said in a news release that a Ford Fusion traveling south on U.S. Highway 15 crossed over the line and hit a transit van traveling north. The Fusion then continued heading the wrong way in the northbound lane before striking a Nissan Versa head-on. The Versa then ran off the road and overturned, the release said.

Police said Fusion driver Erika M. Henshaw, 77, of Dillwyn, and passenger Alvin P. Henshaw, 85, died at the scene, as did Versa driver Runping Z. Rhett, 66, of Alton and passenger Eric D. Truscott, 37. The transit van’s driver wasn’t injured.

The four people who died were wearing seatbelts, police said, and the investigation was continuing.