4 students shot at Pittsburgh high school, no arrests yet

No life-threatening injuries were reported at Pittsburgh's Westinghouse Academy

Associated Press
Four students were shot outside a Pittsburgh high school, but no life-threatening injuries have been reported, police said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety and school officials said the shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood as students were being dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police responded Tuesday to a report of a shooting at Westinghouse Academy in the city's Homewood neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police responded Tuesday to a report of a shooting at Westinghouse Academy in the city's Homewood neighborhood. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Police said three male students and a female student appeared to have wounds to their hands and other extremities. Three were taken to a hospital by paramedics and the fourth was transported by a family member, police said. All were in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately reported and officials said it was too early to say whether the shooting appeared targeted or random.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said "a significant law enforcement presence" was securing the safe dismissal of students and staff, and the school would operate remotely Wednesday.