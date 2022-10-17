Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta
Published

4 injured in Clark Atlanta University homecoming shooting

3 of the victims in the GA school shooting were students

Associated Press
Four people were hurt, including three students, in a shooting during Clark Atlanta University's homecoming outside a campus library early Sunday, authorities said.

A large group of people were listening to a DJ near Atlanta University Center's Robert W. Woodruff Library around 12:30 a.m. when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots, Atlanta police said.

A preliminary investigation found three students and another person were injured when shots were fired from a vehicle, Clark Atlanta University said.

Atlanta police said multiple people were shot. One of the victims was grazed and refused medical attention. Three others were taken to a hospital, though they were conscious and alert.

A shooting at Clark Atlanta University's homecoming injured four people, including three students.

Clark Atlanta is part of Atlanta University Center’s consortium of historically Black colleges.