Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

CA earthquake on New Year’s Day damages at least 20 apartments

California quake was an aftershock of a previous earthquake that killed 2 in December

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said Monday.

The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m. on New Year's Day about 9 miles (14 km) southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Kyle Knopp, Rio Dell's city manager, said inspectors on Monday red-tagged 20 residences at a single apartment complex. Knopp said inspections were ongoing and officials expected to find additional homes rendered uninhabitable by the latest quake.

HAWAII AUTHORITIES ISSUE ALERT AS GIANT VOLCANO MAUNA LOA WAKES UP AFTER 38 YEARS

An aftershock with a magnitude of 5.4 has struck a Northern California region southeast of Rio Dell on Jan. 1, 2023. 

An aftershock with a magnitude of 5.4 has struck a Northern California region southeast of Rio Dell on Jan. 1, 2023.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've got new damage, and we've got additional damage from the December quake," he said.

No major injuries were reported from Sunday's earthquake, Knopp said. Some residents lost water and power, but service was restored within hours, he said.

Rio Dell was the community hardest hit by a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20 that killed two people, injured more than a dozen others, shook homes off foundations, damaged water systems and knocked out power to thousands.