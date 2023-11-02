31-year-old man, 1-year-old boy shot dead at Montana residence

A man and a 1-year-old boy were shot to death in their residence in Montana's largest city and 10 people have been detained while the shooting is investigated, Billings Police said.

Neighbors reported a vehicle pulling up and someone firing a "large volley of shots" into a residence just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Responding officers found a 31-year-old man dead and a boy with gunshot wounds inside.

The boy, who was just days shy of his first birthday, died later at the hospital, Police Lt. Matt Lennick said.

Officers found the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting outside a residence where 10 people were detained, Lennick said in a statement. A second residence was also searched. No charges had been filed by Wednesday evening.

The names of the victims and any motive for the shootings have not been released.

The shooting happened four days after a Rocky Mountain College football player was shot and killed near campus. Two teenagers have been arrested in the death of Chandler Wyatt Stallcup, 18, of Crystal River, Florida.

Police Chief Rich St. John planned a news conference Thursday afternoon to address Wednesday's shooting, as well as the general topic of violent crime in Billings. There have been 10 homicides in Billings this year, Lennick said.

Billings Police investigated 17 homicides in 2022, including five that were determined to be justifiable, an annual police report said.