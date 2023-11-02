Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Montana

31-year-old man, 1-year-old boy shot dead at Montana residence

10 detained in connection with Billings, MT shooting

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man and a 1-year-old boy were shot to death in their residence in Montana's largest city and 10 people have been detained while the shooting is investigated, Billings Police said.

Neighbors reported a vehicle pulling up and someone firing a "large volley of shots" into a residence just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Responding officers found a 31-year-old man dead and a boy with gunshot wounds inside.

The boy, who was just days shy of his first birthday, died later at the hospital, Police Lt. Matt Lennick said.

IN MONTANA, DEPUTY KILLS MAN WHO WAS BEING SERVED AN ARREST WARRANT

Officers found the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting outside a residence where 10 people were detained, Lennick said in a statement. A second residence was also searched. No charges had been filed by Wednesday evening.

Bozeman, Billings, Missoula crime

A 31-year-old man and year-old boy were fatally shot at their Billings, Montana, residence.

The names of the victims and any motive for the shootings have not been released.

The shooting happened four days after a Rocky Mountain College football player was shot and killed near campus. Two teenagers have been arrested in the death of Chandler Wyatt Stallcup, 18, of Crystal River, Florida.

Police Chief Rich St. John planned a news conference Thursday afternoon to address Wednesday's shooting, as well as the general topic of violent crime in Billings. There have been 10 homicides in Billings this year, Lennick said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Billings Police investigated 17 homicides in 2022, including five that were determined to be justifiable, an annual police report said.