Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Montana

In Montana, deputy kills man who was being served an arrest warrant

The man, who opened fire toward the deputies, died at the scene near Ballantine, MT

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who fired a gun while officers were trying to serve him with an arrest warrant from another Montana county, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Officers went to a residence about 22 miles northeast of Billings, near Ballantine, at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with the man, Sheriff Mike Linder said in a statement. At one point, a deputy could see the man had a handgun.

The man walked out of the house and fired his gun in the direction of the deputies and one deputy returned fire, hitting the man, Linder said.

SHOOTING DURING HOMECOMING FESTIVITIES AT BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY LEAVES 5 INJURED

Montana Fox News graphic

A Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy has shot and killed an armed man as officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Officers attempted life-saving measures until medical responders arrived, but the man died at the scene, the statement said. His name, age and the reason for the arrest warrant have not been made public.

The shooting is being investigated by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Detective Division and the county coroner's office. More information will be released later, Linder said.

The two deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The officers' names were not immediately released.