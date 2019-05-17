Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

3 suspects detained in Los Angeles after aircraft hit by laser beams: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Three people were arrested in South Los Angeles early Friday for pointing laser beams aircraft, police said.

Green and red laser beams struck several aircraft, including KTLA’s Sky 5, around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, the station reported.

Knowingly pointing a laser beam at an aircraft is against federal law.  

Knowingly pointing a laser beam at an aircraft is against federal law.   (ehs.oregonstate.edu)

The lasers were coming from an area around Washington Boulevard and Griffith Avenue in South Los Angeles, the report said.

Responding officers reportedly spotted a group of people shining the lasers, but they drove off. Officers managed to spot the car and pull it over, KTLA reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three people were arrested and the officers reportedly took possession of two laser pointers, the report said. Knowingly shining a laser at an aircraft is against federal law, punishable by fine or up to five years in prison.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.