Nipsey Hussle shooting suspect ID'd by Los Angeles police; search underway

Authorities on Monday released the name of the suspect who shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle and injured several others in a shooting at a strip mall in South Los Angeles on Sunday.

The suspected gunman has been identified as Eric Holder, a 29-year-old Los Angeles resident with gang ties, according to a news release by the Los Angeles Police Department.

He remained at large and is wanted for homicide, the release said.

The suspect walked up to three adult males – including Hussle -- who were standing in front of a business in a strip mall in South Los Angeles around 3:20 p.m. Sunday and opened fire, the release said.

The Los Angeles Times cited law enforcement sources who said Holder was an acquaintance of Hussle and they had gotten into a dispute before the shooting.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruz that was driven by an unidentified female accomplice, according to the release. The vehicle’s California license plate was reported to be 7RJD742.

CROWD PANICS AT NIPSEY HUSSLE VIGIL IN LA, RESULTING IN INJURIES, POLICE SAY

Two of the victims were transported to local hospitals for their injuries, the release said. Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, died at the scene.

A vigil for Hussle erupted into chaos on Monday after an unknown violent incident had provoked a stampede of people and multiple injuries. Early reports blamed the eruption on shots being fired but LAPD later said those reports were not accurate.

Investigators have appealed to the public for help. Anyone with information is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Detectives at 323-786-5100 or the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.