Laser may have been pointed at Tom Brady during AFC Championship game
A local news channel on Sunday picked up what may have been a green laser pointing around New England Patriots’ Tom Brady prior to a snap during the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, reports said.
KMBC-TV, a local station in Kansas City, reported that there were two possible incidents: The first occurred when Patriots’ Julian Edelman came close to botching a punt and the second prior to Brady taking a snap.
The Chiefs told a KMBC reporter that they were not aware of the incident.
Brady added another chapter to his Hall of Fame legacy Sunday night, leading the Patriots to a dramatic 37-31 overtime victory over the Chiefs. New England also became just the third team to reach at least three consecutive Super Bowls, joining the Miami Dolphins (1971-1973) and Buffalo Bills (1990-1993).