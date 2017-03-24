2nd former Baylor player arrested this week on sex charge

A second former Baylor football player has been arrested on charges that include sexual assault.

The U.S. Marshal's Service confirms that 23-year-old Shamycheal "Myke" Chatman was arrested Thursday in Houston.

A McLennan County grand jury earlier indicted Chatman along with another former player, 22-year-old Tre'Von Armstead, who was arrested Wednesday near his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports both men were named in a 2013 Waco police report alleging they sexually assaulted the same woman, also a Baylor student, that year.

No charges were filed at the time.

It's not clear if Chatman is still being held or whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The university faces several lawsuits from women who say Baylor mishandled or ignored their claims of assault.