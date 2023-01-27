Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

$2M bond set for Illinois man who stabbed teen over sex

Julian Pinedo met the 14-year-old Michigan girl online

Associated Press
A judge set bond at $2 million Friday for an 18-year-old Illinois man who is accused of traveling to Michigan to meet a teenager and then stabbing her for refusing to have sex.

The 14-year-old suffered severe injuries Wednesday but "seems to be holding her own," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

14-YEAR-OLD MICHIGAN GIRL STABBED BY MAN MET ONLINE

Julian Pinedo of Monmouth, Illinois, who pressured a 14-year-old Michigan girl for sex before stabbing her, is being held on a $2 million bond.

Julian Pinedo of Monmouth, Illinois, who pressured a 14-year-old Michigan girl for sex before stabbing her, is being held on a $2 million bond.

Julian Pinedo of Monmouth, Illinois, was charged with attempted murder during his first court appearance Friday. He did not appear with an attorney.

GEORGIA GIRL, 11, MISSING AND 'MAY BE IN DANGER' AFTER FLEEING HOME WITH MYSTERY PERSON MET ONLINE: POLICE

Investigators said the victim's sibling was asleep at the time of the attack in Springfield Township and their parents weren't home. The teen told sheriff's deputies that she met Pinedo on a social media website.

Pinedo told investigators that he stabbed the girl when she declined to have sex with him, the sheriff's office said.