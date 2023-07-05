Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

25-year-old Rhode Island man dies after falling from waterfall in Colorado

Streams in CO's Rocky Mountain National Park are dangerous, cold this time of year

Associated Press
A 25-year-old Rhode Island man died after falling and being pulled underwater at a waterfall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

The man from Providence has not yet been publicly identified and his body was recovered Sunday evening, officials said.

Rocky Mountain National Park covers over 400 square miles of rugged mountains and high tundra, drawing typically over 4 million hikers annually.

The deceased man fell at West Creek Falls, on the east side of the park. The body was moved to the Larimer County Coroner, on the northern edge of Colorado, who will determine the cause of death.

Colorado Fox News graphic

A 25-year-old man from Providence, Rhode Island, died after falling from a waterfall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park.

At this time of year, rivers, streams and waterfalls are dangerous cold and swift, said the National Park Service, warning visitors to stay a safe distance from quick-flowing waters.