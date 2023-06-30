Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Parks
Published

Indiana woman dies at Utah national park amid summer heat

The woman was found dead at Canyonlands National Park

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Yellowstone is America’s first national park – here is its majestic story Video

Yellowstone is America’s first national park – here is its majestic story

On this day in history, March 1, 1872, Yellowstone National Park was created. It inspired a global conservation movement.

An Indiana woman was found dead at a Utah national park on Wednesday. 

The National Park Service said Thursday that the 61-year-old visitor was pronounced dead at Canyonlands National Park. 

The Grand County Dispatch had received a report of an unresponsive female at Willow Flat Campground at the Island in the Sky district of the park. 

National Park Service rangers, Grand County EMS and San Juan County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to the scene.

FLORIDA MAN, STEPSON DIE AFTER HIKING AT TEXAS NATIONAL PARK IN SIZZLING TEMPS

Goose Neck of Colorado River

The Goose Neck of the Colorado River and Canyonlands National Park viewed from Dead Horse Point State Park, Moab, Utah. In front is an ancient Utah Juniper Tree. The land inside the Goose Neck is in the Bears Ears National Monument. Behind the Goose Neck is the Island in the Sky mesa of Canyonlands National Park. At far left is Hatch Point and the Canyon Rims Recreation Area. (Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service are conducting a cooperative investigation into the manner and the cause of her death. 

The agency said next of kin notifications have been made. 

Moab, Utah, national park

A sign for Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah. (Photo by: Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE LOOKING FOR INDIVIDUALS SEEN 'HARASSING' BISON CALF AT GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK

It has been hot in the area this week, with high temperatures in the high 80s to mid 90s. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600 people in the U.S. die from extreme heat every year.

Canyonlands National Park in Utah

Stormy clouds over the Candlestick Tower and the Island in the Sky Mesa in Canyonlands National Park, Utah. (Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

When experiencing heat-related illness, parkgoers should move to a cool and shaded area, call 911 or flag down a park ranger, drink water if experiencing heat exhaustion and cool down by splashing or soaking themselves with water and fanning vigorously. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Park Service officials urge visitors to plan ahead as part of its safety guidelines, which include staying hydrated, knowing the weather conditions, hiking with companions and resting often.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 