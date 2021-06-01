2021 Atlantic hurricane season begins

June 1 marks the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

After months of already hazardous weather conditions for residents of southern and coastal states, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said last month that the U.S. was likely to be hit with another "above-normal" season.

Forecasters predicted a likelihood of 13 to 20 total named storms, with six to 10 likely to become hurricanes and three to five likely to become major hurricanes.

Many residents are still recovering from 2020's record-breaking season, which saw 30 named storms including 13 hurricanes and six major hurricanes.

NOAA said in November that 2020 was hit by the most storms on record, surpassing a count of 28 from 2005.

According to data from the agency collected from 1851 through last year, 40% of all U.S. hurricanes hit the state of Florida and 88% of major hurricane strikes have hit either Florida or Texas .

However, North Carolina and Louisiana and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico are also prime targets.

Puerto Rico is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Maria more than three years later and thousands were reported still be without housing in July 2020.

Dangerous flooding and severe storms have devastated Louisiana and Texas communities over the past couple of months, forcing water rescues amid life-threatening flooding and bringing baseball-sized hail.

Louisianans still rebuilding after Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta last fall are continuing to live in campers or next to the cement slabs where their houses once stood.

Residents of Houston, which was slammed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and already impacted by the state's deadly winter storm in February, are bracing for more flooding and were reportedly angered when the Texas General Land Office recently announced that the city would not receive anything from the approximately $1 billion in applications Houston and Harris County officials submitted for federal flood mitigation funding.

Instead, the funds were award to other local governments, although four smaller cities in Harris County were awarded about $90 million combined.

Another $1 billion was expected to be awarded at a later date.

However, while funding and insurance claims have stalled, time is running out.

Additionally, with the coronavirus pandemic still a factor in emergency response for many local and state jurisdictions, NOAA officials are warning Americans to "be ready" for the season, releasing a list of potentially life-saving preparedness steps on Tuesday.

NOAA guidance includes getting a COVID-19 vaccine, setting aside emergency food, water and medical supplies, and monitoring weather and emergency alerts.

The season ends on Nov. 30.

