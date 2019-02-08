2 strippers charged with stealing Boston cop’s gun during night out

An off-duty Boston cop allegedly had his service revolver stolen by two Rhode Island strippers during a wild night on the town last weekend, according to multiple reports.

The strippers were charged with stealing the gun from the officer's car Saturday after going to a Hampton Inn hotel in Pawtucket, R.I., officials said. Police eventually recovered the weapon, a .40-caliber Glock 22. The officer’s name was not released.

“He has been placed on administrative leave with pay and we have opened an internal affairs investigation,” Boston police spokesman Detective Sgt. John Boyle told the Boston Herald.

Melissa Dacier, 22, of Providence and Neish Rivera, 25, of Pawtucket, were ordered held without bail Monday on larceny and conspiracy charges, the Providence Journal reported Thursday.

Rivera was arrested on a prostitution charge in December after an undercover sting at the Foxy Lady in Providence -- New England’s oldest and most well-known strip club, the paper reported.

According to the paper, the Boston cop met Rivera on Instagram and arranged to meet her at the Hampton Inn bar. From the bar, the pair went to a popular hookah lounge in Providence and met Dacier.

After that, all three went to the Cadillac Lounge strip club and then back to the officer’s room at the Hampton Inn, the paper reported. While they were hanging out, the officer reportedly said he gave Dacier the keys to his car -- where his gun was stashed in the glove compartment -- so she could retrieve a phone charger.

The cop reported the weapon stolen after the two women left, according to the paper.