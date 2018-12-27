Boston gunfire leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded, police say

One person was killed and two others were wounded after being shot early Thursday in Boston, officials said.

Police were investigating two crime scenes related to the incident, but it was unclear how the cases were connected, FOX affiliate Boston 25 News reported.

Officers had responded to one scene around 12:30 a.m. after a report of possible gunfire, Boston police said. Officers found "numerous pieces of ballistic evidence" and were called to another scene about a half-mile away, Paul Donovan, Boston Police superintendent, told the station.

At the second scene, officers found two people with gunshot wounds inside a car. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Donovan.

A third person went to a local hospital on their own with unknown injuries, Donovan said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

