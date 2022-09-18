Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

2 small planes collide midair in Colorado, 3 killed

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Three people died after two small planes collided in midair on Saturday over Boulder County, Colorado, authorities said.

Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 a.m. after witnessing a Cessna 172 and the Sonex Xenos crash into one another.

"It looked like it was in trouble, 'cause planes don’t go straight down," Sean Tufts told FOX31 Denver. "There was no fireball, nothing, it just crumpled."

One of the planes crashed in a field, the other in a stand of trees near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, Colorado, about 30 north of Denver. 

The crash involved a four-seater Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos, a light, aluminum, homebuilt aircraft that can seat two.

Two people were found dead in one wreckage and one person in the other, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

One plane crashed in a field while the other crashed in a wooded area.

While the NTSB confirmed that the pilots had clear skies at the time of the crash, neither aircraft was equipped with a collision avoidance system or in contact with air traffic control, the station reported. The agency added that neither aircraft was required to do either. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.