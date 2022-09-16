2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho

Expand / Collapse search
Associated Press
Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.

Search and rescue and law enforcement members responded to a report of the aircraft crash and found the plane east of Preston.

Two people from Oregon died after their plane crashed in southeast Idaho on Sept. 14, 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office said recovery was in process and that names would be released after family members were notified. A crash investigation is ongoing.