Philadelphia man accused of killing father month after body found in basement freezer

A Philadelphia man was arrested and charged in the death of his father, whose corpse was discovered in a basement freezer last month, according to police.

Philadelphia police said Jack Dinh, 27, was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

The suspect's father, 54-year-old Thi Dinh, was found dead in a basement freezer at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.

A large amount of blood was found in the basement of the home, and medics pronounced Dinh dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The victim was allegedly found face down with a bag over his head, sources told FOX 29 Philadelphia.

The outlet also reported that a knife was discovered at the scene, although police have not revealed if the victim died from a stabbing.

The suspect is being held at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility as he awaits his court appearance. He was denied bail.

Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.