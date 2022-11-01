Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

2 people fatally shot in Chattanooga, Tennessee

TN shooting had witnesses, officers are still gathering information

Associated Press
Two people have been fatally shot in Chattanooga, Tennessee, police said.

Officers responded Sunday night to a reported shooting and found two people dead — one at a post office and another in a vehicle at the scene of a nearby crash, police said. The shootings were being investigated as connected, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy told news outlets Monday during a press conference. She said there were witnesses to the shooting and officers were still gathering information.

"Right now, all we know is we have two people shot and the investigation is still on going," Murphy said. "We’re still searching the incident scene, the crime scene, to determine exactly where everything happened and how it happened."

NASHEVILLE MAN CHARGED AFTER 52-YEAR-OLD MAN HE CRITICALLY BEAT WITH METAL PIPE DIES: POLICE

Two people were fatally shot in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Further information, including the names of the victims, wasn't immediately released.