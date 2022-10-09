Nashville man charged after 52-year-old man he critically beat with metal pipe dies: police

A Nashville man has been charged with homicide after a 52-year-old man he brutally beat with a metal pipe died of his injuries, authorities said Friday.

Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, is accused of striking Jerry Muller with the pipe multiple times underneath a pedestrian bridge on 2nd Avenue North in downtown Nashville on Monday night, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Muller was hospitalized with critical injuries. Police said Muller died Thursday night.

Rebenstorf told police he was involved in the attack and was arrested, according to authorities.

Police said Rebenstorf told investigators he was upset because he thought Muller may be stealing from him.

Rebenstorf, who was initially charged with attempted homicide, will now face an upgraded charge of homicide.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.