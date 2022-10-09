Expand / Collapse search
Nashville
Published

Nashville man charged after 52-year-old man he critically beat with metal pipe dies: police

Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, allegedly attacked 52-year-old Jerry Muller with a pipe under a pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Nashville man has been charged with homicide after a 52-year-old man he brutally beat with a metal pipe died of his injuries, authorities said Friday.

Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, is accused of striking Jerry Muller with the pipe multiple times underneath a pedestrian bridge on 2nd Avenue North in downtown Nashville on Monday night, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Muller was hospitalized with critical injuries. Police said Muller died Thursday night.

Rebenstorf told police he was involved in the attack and was arrested, according to authorities. 

Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, now faces an upgraded charge of homicide after 52-year-old Jerry Muller died of injuries sustained during a brutal beating in downtown Nashville on Monday night, police said.

Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, now faces an upgraded charge of homicide after 52-year-old Jerry Muller died of injuries sustained during a brutal beating in downtown Nashville on Monday night, police said. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Rebenstorf told investigators he was upset because he thought Muller may be stealing from him.

Rebenstorf, who was initially charged with attempted homicide, will now face an upgraded charge of homicide.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.