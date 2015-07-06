2 people dead, 3 missing after boat capsizes in Ohio River

Kentucky authorities say two people have been killed and three remain missing after the pontoon boat they were riding in hit the Clark Memorial Bridge and capsized in the Ohio River.

Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick tells WHAS-TV that three of the nine people on the boat when the accident happened Saturday night were rescued. He says one of the three missing people is assumed to be child.

Three victims were sent to Korsair Children's Hospital and are in stable condition. A fourth person was sent to University Hospital but their condition was not immediately known.

Frederick says the current of the Ohio River was too swift to send dive teams into the water, leaving crews left to search for the missing on the surface of the water.