Ohio

2 Ohio men sentenced in the killing of a Michigan woman in 2017

MI woman Egypt Covington, whose hands were bound with holiday string lights, was shot in the head

Associated Press
Published
Two Ohio men were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of a southeastern Michigan woman who was fatally shot after being bound with holiday lights.

Shandon Ray Groom, 30, of Toledo, was sentenced to 17 to 26 years in prison. Timothy Eugene Moore, 37, also of Toledo, was sentenced to 20 to 55 years, after also pleading guilty to a felony firearm charge.

Groom and Moore were charged with killing of 27-year-old Egypt Covington, who was found dead in June 2017 inside her home in Van Buren Township, about 28 miles southwest of Detroit. Her hands had been bound with holiday string lights, and she had been shot in the head, authorities said.

Ohio Fox News graphic

Two Ohio men, Shandon Ray Groom and Timothy Eugene Moore, have been sentenced in the killing of Egypt Covington.

A third man who was charged in Covington’s slaying, Shane Lamar Evans, 34, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder. He was sentenced in May to 15 to 25 years in prison.

Covington was an account manager for a beer distributor as well as a musician and singer. In 2017, Arbor Brewing created a beer, A Girl Named Egypt, to honor Covington’s life.