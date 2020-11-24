2 NYC police officers wounded in broad daylight shooting

Two New York City police officers were wounded Tuesday during a daytime shooting while responding to a domestic violence report involving a suspect who has since died, police and sources told Fox News.

The cops went to 145-86 179th St. in Queens shortly after 12:45 p.m. when they encountered Rondell Goppy, who opened fire on them, police said.

The unidentified officers, 14- and six-year veterans of the force, were rushed to a hospital. One was wounded in the upper right thigh and suffered a broken femur, and the other was shot in both hands. Both were undergoing surgery and are expected to survive, police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters.

They were listed as stable.

Goppy, 41, a college security guard, was shot in a gunfire exchange and pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours earlier, a 41-year-old woman, believed to be Goppy's wife, went to the NYPD's 105 Precinct to report a domestic incident from the night before, Shea said. The two officers took her home and were there for six minutes when Goppy arrived.

"Almost instantly he walks in the front door and starts shooting at our two officers, " Shea said.

The officers returned fire. It was not clear how many times Goppy was hit. The woman was not injured. Investigators recovered two handguns at the scene and another somewhere else.

Shea said officers had previously responded to the residence for domestic issues.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he met with the families of the injured officers.

"Here you have officers who do the Lord's work," he said. "They protect survivors of domestic violence. They go into some of the most volatile, difficult situations that you could possibly imagine."

Pat Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents officers, blasted elected officials and polices to slash police budgets.

"Sometimes in a college classroom ... in a council room ... on a Zoom conference talking about policing, it seems awfully easy to say, 'Here's the script and here's what we'll do,'" he said. "What we see here today ... there is no script. We can't be removed."

The shooting occurred after a brief 24-hour respite from gun violence in the city. The New York Post reported that 1,704 people have been shot this year as of Monday.