NYPD makes arrest in latest 'subway shove' attack

New York City police announced Tuesday the arrest of a homeless man suspected of pushing a straphanger into the subway tracks in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Michael Medlock, 33, was nabbed shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in connection with the Sunday morning attack, in which he allegedly shoved a 29-year-old man onto the tracks from the platform of the Atlantic Avenue station, the New York Police Department said.

Police previously described how the suspect, later identified as Medlock, was riding a No. 4 train with the victim when Medlock “began to yell at him.”

Both Medlock and the victim got off at Atlantic Avenue, at which point Medlock “approached the victim on the platform and shoved the victim off of the platform, onto the roadbed of southbound tracks,” police said.

The man was able to climb onto the platform from the roadbed and did not need medical assistance.

On Tuesday, Medlock, who is listed as being homeless, was charged with two counts of attempted assault and one count each of reckless endangerment and menacing.A

Last week, two other people were pushed onto the tracks in separate incidents reported in as many days, the New York Post reported.

On Wednesday, a 36-year-old was shoved onto train tracks in Manhattan’s Bryant Park subway station, according to the Post. The next day, a 40-year-old woman from Brooklyn was pushed onto the 14th Street-Union Square station tracks just moments before a train rolled in, video shows. Both victims survived.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that the NYPD would be bolstering enforcement in subways citywide amid the troubling pattern.

“I’m real concerned, and we gotta make sure that New Yorkers have confidence that they can go and use the subway and know help will be there for them," de Blasio said during a Monday morning press conference. "So, NYPD is going to be increasing its presence in the subways. That will be very visible.”

