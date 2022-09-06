Expand / Collapse search
Utah
Published

2 killed, 1 injured in separate Utah hiking accidents

2 men fell to their deaths and 1 woman lost consciousness while hiking in Utah mountains during Labor Day weekend

Associated Press
Two men fell to their deaths and a woman sustained a serious head injury during three hiking accidents over the holiday weekend in the mountains of Utah.

The first fatality was a 45-year-old man who had been reported missing Saturday night after he failed to meet a friend at the mouth of American Fork Canyon north of Provo, KUTV-TV reported. The man's body was found Sunday morning by a crew in a state Department of Public Safety helicopter.

EIGHT CLIMBERS DIE IN ACCIDENT ON RUSSIAN VOLCANO; RESCUERS SEARCH FOR SURVIVORS

He had fallen a long distance, said Utah County Sheriff's office spokesperson Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

On Monday, a 22-year-old man died while hiking with some friends in Neffs Canyon south of Salt Lake City. The man fell approximately 30 feet and sustained serious head injuries, the Salt Lake Unified Police District said. The victim died as a medical helicopter was en route to the scene. 

Two men died and one woman was injured in three separate Utah hiking accidents over the Labor Day weekend. 

Also Monday, Utah County officials say they received a call about an 18-year-old woman who had fallen, hit her head and temporarily lost consciousness hiking Mount Timpanogos in the American Fork Canyon. The woman was airlifted out of the canyon to a hospital.