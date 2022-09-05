Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Eight climbers die in accident on Russian volcano; rescuers search for survivors

Eight climbers died at Russia's Klyuchevskaya Sopka, which is Eurasia's tallest active volcano

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Eight climbers have died while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in far east Russia, Russian authorities said Monday.

The accident occurred about 1,640 meters below the 15,884-foot summit, Russian media reports cited the prosecutor’s office of the Kamchatka region as saying.

The eight climbers were part of a group of 12, which included two guides, that began climbing the volcano on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing authorities. The eight climbers were believed to have fallen to their deaths. 

Four people survived the accident and are waiting for the rescuers at different altitudes.

A view from a rescue helicopter shows the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano following an accident involving a tourist group of climbers on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, September 4, 2022, in this still image taken from video. 

A view from a rescue helicopter shows the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano following an accident involving a tourist group of climbers on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, September 4, 2022, in this still image taken from video.  (Press service of Kamchatka search and rescue team/Handout via Reuters)

Freezing winds on Sunday temporarily halted the rescue operation. 

Authorities said rescuers will try to reach the stranded climbers on Monday if weather conditions allow.

The Klyuchevskaya mountains are in the Kamchaatka region of far east Russia.

The Klyuchevskaya mountains are in the Kamchaatka region of far east Russia. (Tatyana Makeyeva/AFP via Getty Images)

Klyuchevskaya Sopka is the tallest of over 160 volcanoes in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, which is noted for its array of active and dormant volcanoes, hot springs and abundant wildlife.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.