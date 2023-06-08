Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

2 inmates charged with killing their cellmate in West Virginia jail

WV victim's injuries to head, chest, abdomen contributed to his death, but cause of death listed as coronary artery disease

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

West Virginia authorities have charged two men with killing a fellow inmate at Southern Regional Jail.

Lucas Mathew Wagnar, 28, and Isaiah Marshall McBride, 27, have been charged with murder in the death of Douglas Alan Cunningham, 79, The Register-Herald reported, citing a criminal complaint filed in Raleigh County Magistrate Court.

The men were cellmates with Cunningham, who died in October 2022 after a beating that included being punched, kicked and jumped on, the complaint said.

WEST VIRGINIA POLICE OFFICER SHOT AND KILLED, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER INTENSE MANHUNT

WV Fox News graphic

Two inmates in a West Virginia jail have been charged with killing their cellmate in October 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McBride was arrested Wednesday and booked into Southern Regional Jail while Wagnar was already incarcerated at the facility on an unrelated charge, the newspaper reported.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said he waited on a full report from the state medical examiner’s office before pursuing charges in the case.

The death certificate, obtained by The Register-Herald, said the assault on Cunningham injured his head, chest and abdomen and contributed to his death, but lists the cause of death as coronary artery disease. The manner of death is listed as homicide.