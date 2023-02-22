Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

2 Indiana men dead after fleeing traffic stop, hitting tree

Rashaun Mason and Jurrell Fedrick died in South Bend, IN after crashing into a tree

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A car carrying two men that fled a northern Indiana traffic stop crashed into a tree less than 30 seconds later, killing both men, police said.

MAN FLEEING SUBURBAN DETROIT POLICE CRASHES CAR, KILLS 1

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team said Tuesday that Rashaun Mason, 21, and Jurrell Fedrick, 26, died early Sunday following the crash in South Bend. Mason was pronounced dead at the scene, while Fedrick died at a hospital.

Two men have been reported dead after crashing into a tree while fleeing from South Bend, Indiana, police.

Two men have been reported dead after crashing into a tree while fleeing from South Bend, Indiana, police. (Fox News)

The crash team said in a news release that Mason was driving the car, which officials say accelerated away from a South Bend officer who tried to stop the vehicle for having a headlight that was out.

MI VEHICLE COLLISION KILLS 2, INCLUDING SUSPECT FLEEING POLICE

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said Tuesday that he and other department command staff have reviewed the footage from the officer's in-car camera and believe the incident was "not even a pursuit," the South Bend Tribune reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ruszkowski said the vehicle, a Kia, not only had a missing headlight, but also turned its lights off completely when the officer approached. He said the officer tried to make a U-turn to make the traffic stop, but by the time that happened, the Kia was out of sight, effectively stopping the pursuit before it started. Police said the Kia crashed less than 30 seconds later.