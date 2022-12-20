2 Illinois residents killed after car struck by a Metra train

A 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon’s crash near Ingleside in Lake County.

The car’s driver, a 70-year-old Antioch-area man, was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

CHICAGO POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING NORTHWESTERN STUDENT LAST SEEN ON FACETIME WITH HIS FATHER

A preliminary investigation shows that the car failed to heed the rail crossing’s warning lights and drove through a gate directly into the path of the westbound train, police said.

The county coroner’s office identified those killed as 75-year-old Patricia Shemberger of Antioch and 13-year-old Noah Kucinski of Lockport. It said they both died of blunt force injuries from the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The impact ejected Shemberger from the vehicle, while Kucinski was a back seat passenger. No one aboard the train was reported injured, authorities said.