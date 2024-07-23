Expand / Collapse search
New York

2 dead when small plane crashes at Long Island airport

Aircraft tried to return to MacArthur Airport runway following takeoff

Associated Press
Published
  • Two people died when a small airplane attempted to return to the runway after takeoff at Long Island's MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.
  • The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza A36 plane held only two passengers, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff on New York's Long Island, killing both people who were on board, authorities said.

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza A36 took off from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma at about 6:15 p.m. Monday and crashed after the pilot tried to return to the runway, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Beechcraft Bonanza A36 after crashing at MacArthur Airport

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza A36 is seen after crashing at Long Island's MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York. (@ChrisCoynee /TMX)

The pilot and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The two men were the only people on board the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.