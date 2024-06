At least one person was shot Thursday evening after more than 2,000 teenagers gathered in Long Beach on Long Island, New York, for what police said was a "senior skip day."

"Next thing you hear is one shot go off, then you hear several more go off," a witness told FOX 5. "All we see is a flash, and we see a bunch of girls start running. All we see is a couple people tripping."

The witness said he and another person ran to a nearby laundromat and stayed there.

Long Beach Police were outnumbered by the teens, so they called in Nassau County Police to assist in getting control of the massive party.

"My son asked me to come here and get him," a mother told FOX 5 from her car. "There was a shooting. He couldn’t get on the train. When I came, I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I was just happy that he was safe."

Two people were taken into custody, police said, according to FOX 5.

A Long Beach Police officer told FOX 5: "Earlier today there was a large group of youth on our beach, upwards of over 2,000. The group was dispersed by the Long Beach Police Department with the help of the Nassua County Police Department. Segments of the group got into the area of Edwards Boulevard and Park Avenue and the individual was shot. That individual was taken to the hospital and is being treated."

Police said the person shot was a male, but didn't confirm his age or his status, describing him as a "young adult."

He added, "It appears to be a social media, maybe a senior cut today. There were multiple schools on the beach."

Amid the chaos, a woman was also seen twerking on top of Nassau County Police vehicle, according to video obtained by the New York Post.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Long Beach Police for comment.