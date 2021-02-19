Alabama military plane crash leaves 2 dead

Two people are dead after a military jet crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, according to county officials.

The plane was a two-seat T-38 jet, Montgomery’s Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton told Fox News Friday evening.

Although she could not confirm whether the victims were members of the military, the T-38 is used by both the Air Force and Navy for training. The Alabama Air National Guard has three main bases across the state located in Birmingham, Dothan and Montgomery.

She said that military officials based at the same airport had responded to the scene, which is standard procedure.

"We train together, we respond together," Thornton said.

Air Force and National Transportation Safety Board officials did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.