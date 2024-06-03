Expand / Collapse search
2 brothers charged in Atlanta-area strip club shooting

Trayvis and Trayquan Thurman charged with opening fire at Pin Ups in Decatur, GA

Two men face charges in a weekend shooting that left multiple people injured at a strip club in Georgia's DeKalb County.

The shooting happened early Sunday at Pin Ups in Decatur. Police told WAGA-TV that brothers Trayvis Thurman, 23, and Trayquan Thurman, 21, argued with the club's security guard and that the argument escalated into gunfire.

3 MORE SUSPECTS NABBED IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA SHOOTOUT THAT WOUNDED 11

Trayvis Thurman was charged with six counts of aggravated assault and is being held at the DeKalb County Jail. The other suspect, Trayquan Thurman, was hospitalized with injuries sustained in the shooting. He faces five counts of aggravated assault.

Two brothers have been charged with opening fire at an Atlanta-area strip club.

It was unknown if either of the men had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be two women on the ground near the club’s exit and a large police presence just before 5 a.m. Sunday, WAGA-TV reported.

DeKalb County police confirmed three people who had been shot were taken to an area hospital. Five more people were treated at various hospitals where they had been transported by third parties, authorities said. Officials did not specify those victims' injuries.

This is the second recent shooting at an Atlanta-area club. On Mother’s Day, two people were fatally shot at Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead.