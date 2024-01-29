Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi

2 arrested in Mississippi after baby found behind dumpsters of mobile home park

The baby was taken to a hospital in good condition

Associated Press
Published
close
Florida surveillance video shows confrontation after 2 woman allegedly tossed baby 'like a toy' while drunk Video

Florida surveillance video shows confrontation after 2 woman allegedly tossed baby 'like a toy' while drunk

A Florida business's surveillance video showed a confrontation ensuing after two women allegedly tossed a baby around "like a toy" while they were drunk. (Credit: Crazy John's Recreational Cannabis)

Two people were taken into custody as part of an investigation into the abandonment of a newborn girl who was found last week behind dumpsters in Mississippi, authorities said.

MISSISSIPPI MOM OF 3 SHOOTS KNIFE-WIELDING HOME INTRUDER IN ACT OF 'BRAVERY,' POLICE SAY

The two people were arrested Friday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said on social media, without providing further details.

Laurel, Jackson, Biloxi crime

Two people were arrested in an investigation into the abandonment of a baby behind dumpsters in a mobile home park. (Fox News)

The newborn was found bundled in several blankets in a car seat Wednesday behind dumpsters at the Grove of Cayce mobile home park, near the Tennessee border, the sheriff's office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The baby was taken to a hospital and was in good condition, authorities said Friday.

The mobile home park is about 35 miles southeast of Memphis.