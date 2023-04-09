2 arrested in Isle of Palms shooting police say began with high school ‘skip day’

Police made two arrests in relation to a shooting in South Carolina that police said erupted during a high school "senior skip day" event.

Six people were shot during the Friday incident, with most of the victims in their mid-teens. None of the injuries are life-threatening, however, according to WCBD.

"Most victims are 16 to 15 years old. With one victim in her mid-30s," Chief Kevin Cornett told reporters during a press conference.

Cornett added that the Isle of Palms Police Department received notice Friday morning about a large high school event that would likely take place that evening, according to the outlet. The senior classes of several area high schools gathered for a beach party later that day following a "senior skip day."

Officers were monitoring the beach party as an altercation broke out between an unknown number of partiers. Gunshots were fired, and six people were injured.

Five victims were high school age, while one was in her mid-30s, and police said her presence at the beach was unrelated to the high school event.

While several people were detained in the wake of the shooting, only two have been arrested and charged. Officers charged one 16-year-old suspect with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm. An 18-year-old was charged with the possession of a firearm in a municipal parking lot.

Police have not confirmed that either of the two suspects fired the shots during the party, however.

"There were people who were on that beach who know what happened," Charleston County Sheriff s Office Sheriff Kristin Graziano told reporters.

"We couldn’t get cooperation from most of the folks that we spoke to yesterday. Got some, but we need them to come forward," she added.

Police have requested that anyone with information that may help the investigation reach out to the Isle of Palms Police Department at 843-529-3750.