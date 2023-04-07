South Carolina police say four shot on beach near vacation rentals

Four people were shot on the beach in South Carolina on Friday, officials said.

The shooting occurred on the beach behind the Sea Cabins vacation rental community in the Isle of Palms, authorities said.

The four victims were reportedly taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) with non-life threatening injuries.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

Details about what led to the shooting have not been disclosed.