2 arrested in fatal shooting of California teens at birthday party in Oakland

CA investigators believe the shooting may be connected to a conflict at school

Associated Press
Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of teenage brothers Angel Soleto and Jazy Soleto at a birthday party in Oakland last October, authorities said.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed Tuesday’s arrests, but declined to provide additional details, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday.

Jazy, 17, and Angel, 15, were fatally shot and two others were wounded when a masked shooter stormed the party and opened fire on Oct. 1 in Oakland's Longfellow neighborhood.

Two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two brothers at a birthday party in Oakland.

The brothers attended Berkeley High School and played soccer.

Investigators have said they believe the shooting may have been connected to a conflict at school.

A police spokesperson said the department hopes to provide more information on the investigation this week.

The boys’ 13-year-old younger brother also was at the party and was not injured.