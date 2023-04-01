Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Small earthquakes reported near California's Oakland Zoo

The earthquakes struck near Oakland Zoo in Knowland Park on Saturday morning

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Three earthquakes hit California's Bay Area on Saturday morning, all north of San Leandro near the Oakland Zoo.

The first 3.0 magnitude earthquake's epicenter was near Oakland Zoo in Knowland Park, being reported at 9:24 a.m.

The next two earthquakes – both 3.2 magnitude – hit shortly after 9:40 a.m. They were located southwest of the first earthquake but nearby.

Maps from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) pinpoint the locations where the earthquakes were reported.

Sign for Oakland Zoo in Oakland, California, December 27, 2021.

Sign for Oakland Zoo in Oakland, California, December 27, 2021. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

No injuries or damage have been reported.

According to the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, a scale that measures the intensity of earthquakes, a 3 is considered "weak."

The USGS's website says that earthquakes in the 3 range can be felt, especially by people on upper floors of buildings, but many people do not recognize it as an earthquake.

The first 3.0 magnitude earthquake's epicenter was near Oakland Zoo in Knowland Park.

The first 3.0 magnitude earthquake's epicenter was near Oakland Zoo in Knowland Park. (United States Geological Survey)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oakland Zoo for more information, but has not received a response.

No additional details about the earthquakes are available at this time.