19-year-old shot at same Philadelphia train station for second time in 8 months, cops say

Police in Philadelphia are looking for a suspect after a 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on a SEPTA train platform on Monday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the 15th and Market SEPTA station across the street from Philadelphia City Hall, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Police said the victim was shot in the lower abdomen and rushed to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition.

The local station reported that, according to law enforcement sources, this is the second time the victim has been shot at that SEPTA station, after previously sustaining a gun shot wound there in October.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered at the scene, but police released surveillance footage of a suspect wearing a black hoodie and facemask.

On Tuesday, SEPTA police announced that officers were looking for four to five individuals in connection with the shooting, WCAU-TV reported. No additional details were immediately released.

The shooting is the latest incident of gun violence on SEPTA property in recent months.

A 14-year-old boy died on May 13 after he was shot in the chest at a SEPTA station in the 5200 block of Market Street in West Philadelphia.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm at the same station after an argument on March 31, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face on April 21.

Last week, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot while on a SEPTA bus.