Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Man dies after falling under Boston subway train

Boston Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals less than 2 hours before the incident

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man died after falling under a Boston subway train early Tuesday, authorities said.

The man apparently wanted to board a moving Green Line trolley at North Station at 12:18 a.m., Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in a statement.

As the northbound trolley was departing on its way to the Medford/Tufts station the man kicked its side, the statement said, and he "lost his balance and fell under the trolley as it was in motion."

OVER 100 PASSENGERS ESCORTED THROUGH BOSTON SUBWAY TUNNEL AFTER 3 TRAINS GOT STUCK

His name wasn't made public. No other information was released.

Man waiting for green line

A man waits for a Green Line MBTA train at Government Center on March 25, 2020. A man was killed after falling in under a Green Line subway train on May 30, 2023. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The North Station stop serves the TD Garden, where the Boston Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the NBA's Eastern Conference championship series about an hour and a half before the death.