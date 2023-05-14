Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia teen shot and killed on SEPTA train platform, suspect at large

14-year-old boy died at hospital after being shot in chest, arm at SEPTA station in West Philadelphia

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspect is on the run in Philadelphia after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on a SEPTA train platform Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the SEPTA station located in the 5200 block of Market Street in West Philadelphia, police said.

The teen, whose identity was not immediately released, was shot in the arm and chest. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspected gunman was seen fleeing the station with what appeared to be four male juveniles, FOX29 Philadelphia reported, citing police sources. The sources said the suspect used a green semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine.

PHILADELPHIA TEEN SHOT, KILLED, 2 OTHERS AND 7-YEAR-OLD BOY WOUNDED IN QUADRUPLE SHOOTING

SEPTA train at platform

The shooting on Saturday afternoon was the latest act of gun violence at the city's SEPTA stations. (Gregory Adams/Getty Images, File)

The incident unfolded when an altercation between the teen and the suspect turned physical, WPVI-TV reported, citing sources.

The suspect allegedly fired at least two shots before fleeing.

Philadelphia police vehicle

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect that sources told FOX29 Philadelphia fired a green colored semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine. (iStock)

The shooting is the latest act of gun violence at the 52nd Street SEPTA Station in less than two months.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm after an argument on March 31, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face on April 21.

PHILADELPHIA INMATE NASIR GRANT BACK IN CUSTODY DAYS AFTER PRISON ESCAPE, SECOND INMATE STILL MISSING

"Kids are killing each other every day. It has to stop," West Philadelphia resident Walter Briggs told WPVI-TV.

SEPTA station crime scene

Philadelphia police responded to reports of a shooting near 52nd and Market Streets at around 10:30 p.m. on April 21 and found a 16-year-old boy shot in the face. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

No arrests were immediately made in Saturday’s shooting, and no firearm was recovered.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Philadelphia police.