US
Published

Philadelphia 16-year-old shot in face while sitting at a SEPTA public transit stop: police

Philadelphia 16-year-old was shot on the steps of a SEPTA station

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A teenager in West Philadelphia was shot in the face at a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) station on Friday, police say.

Philadelphia police responded to reports of a shooting near 52nd and Market streets at around 10:30 p.m.

Officers then found a 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his face. 

The teenager was rushed to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.

LAWSUIT OVER DEADLY PHILADELPHIA CHRISTMAS TREE FIRE BLAMES CITY AGENCY, LIGHTER DISTRIBUTOR

SEPTA station crime scene Philadelphia

Philadelphia police responded to reports of a shooting near 52nd and Market streets at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

The boy was reportedly shot while sitting on the steps of the train station. The suspect, who was a Black male wearing all black clothing, fled the scene shortly after.

Police have not made any arrests or recovered a weapon yet. The current condition of the victim is unknown.

AL ASHRAF KHALIL ARREST: PHILADELPHIA BUILDING OWNER CHARGED AFTER FIREFIGHTER KILLED IN BLAZE

Exterior of 52nd St. SEPTA station

Philadelphia police officers found a 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his face.  (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital reached out to Philadelphia Police Department for more information, but no new details are available. 

