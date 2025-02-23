Woman accused of looting from home in Palisades Fire area while wearing 'Palisades Strong' shirt

A woman was arrested after police accused her of looting a home in the Palisades Fire area, while she was wearing a t-shirt with an ironic statement on it.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP)'s Southern Division shared images on X of the recent arrest of Karen Matsey, who was wearing a "Palisades Strong" shirt while allegedly stealing from a home "severely impacted" by the Palisades Fire.

On Feb. 21, officers were called to a residence in the Pacific Palisades for a looting report. When officers arrived, they did not find Matsey as she had already fled the scene, but the victim was able to give a description of Matsey's vehicle.

Officers were able to track her down at her home and found several stolen antiques inside.

Authorities said Matsey was arrested and is facing grand theft charges.

Chris Margaris, Chief of CHP Southern Division, said his officers have remained "actively involved in the recovery efforts for the Pacific Palisades Community."

"I am incredibly proud of the swift action taken by our officers to protect the public and prevent further harm," Margaris said in a statement on X. "Their commitment to serving and assisting those in need during this challenging period reflects the highest standard of the CHP."

Police have arrested dozens of people in connection with looting since the Palisades Fire sparked on Jan. 7.

The Santa Monica Police Department previously announced they had made 39 arrests in evacuation zones, with none of the suspects being residents of the community.

The Los Angeles Police Department has made 34 arrests since the start of the fires, stating that those not charged with attempted burglary were picked up for curfew violations, drug possession, warrants and probation violations.

"In the Palisades area and the fires that we've experienced in Los Angeles, isn't it bad enough we have 40,000 people potentially that have been evacuated from an area, and then we get a handful of people that want to come up with activity to go victimize them," Los Angeles assistant police Chief Blake Chow previously said in a statement. "It's not enough that they have to worry about their properties and rebuilding and things like that."

Authorities have been limiting access to the area as residents try to clear toxic debris and start the rebuilding process as the fire damaged or destroyed over 10,000 structures in the Pacific Palisades area.

