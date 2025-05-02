Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Police and Law Enforcement

17 students taken to hospital after Chicago bus crash

17 high school students, 2 drivers taken to the hospital

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Several students hospitalized after school bus crash Video

Several students hospitalized after school bus crash

Students injured in crash

More than two dozen students were taken to the hospital on Friday after a school bus carrying high school students crashed into an SUV in Chicago.

Chicago Police Department officials told Fox News Digital the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on the southwest side of the city.

Virginia school bus

A school bus carrying high school students crashed in Chicago, sending 17 students and two drivers to the hospital. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

STATE EDUCATION CHIEF SAYS IT'S ‘INACCURATE’ TO SAY THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS, IN DEFENSE OF TRANS ATHLETES

A school bus carrying students from Oak Lawn-Hometown School District 123 was stopped at a red light when an SUV, driven by a 64-year-old man, attempted a right turn in front of the bus, at which time the bus hit the SUV's passenger side, according to officials.

School bus

A man will be cited in connection to a Chicago school bus crash that sent 17 students to the hospital. (Getty Images)

AI IS RUNNING THE CLASSROOM AT THIS TEXAS SCHOOL, AND STUDENTS SAY ‘IT’S AWESOME'

Chicago police confirmed six students and two drivers were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, six students were taken to Christ Hospital and five students were taken to Holy Cross Hospital. 

They are all in fair condition, according to officials.

Citations against the driver of the SUV are pending.

School district officials did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

School bus overturns in South Carolina

The school bus was carrying three adults and about 35 students. (WJZY)

SOUTH CAROLINA SCHOOL BUS CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED, 5 OTHER STUDENTS IN CRITICAL CONDITION

The crash comes less than one month after a student was killed, and five others were critically injured in a South Carolina school bus crash.

The bus, carrying North Carolina middle school students, blew a tire and flipped on the highway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jose Marie Gonzales Linares, 13, died in the crash, and 17 others were taken to the hospital via ambulance or helicopter, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.