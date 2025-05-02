17 students taken to hospital after Chicago bus crash

More than two dozen students were taken to the hospital on Friday after a school bus carrying high school students crashed into an SUV in Chicago.

Chicago Police Department officials told Fox News Digital the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on the southwest side of the city.

A school bus carrying students from Oak Lawn-Hometown School District 123 was stopped at a red light when an SUV, driven by a 64-year-old man, attempted a right turn in front of the bus, at which time the bus hit the SUV's passenger side, according to officials.

Chicago police confirmed six students and two drivers were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, six students were taken to Christ Hospital and five students were taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

They are all in fair condition, according to officials.

Citations against the driver of the SUV are pending.

School district officials did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The crash comes less than one month after a student was killed, and five others were critically injured in a South Carolina school bus crash.

The bus, carrying North Carolina middle school students, blew a tire and flipped on the highway.

Jose Marie Gonzales Linares, 13, died in the crash, and 17 others were taken to the hospital via ambulance or helicopter, Fox News Digital previously reported.