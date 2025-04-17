Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Police and Law Enforcement

Middle school students injured after South Carolina school bus flips on highway

The bus was traveling back from a field trip

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
School bus flips on South Carolina highway Video

School bus flips on South Carolina highway

First responders work the scene of a bus crash on Interstate 77. (Credit: WJZY)

A school bus carrying nearly three dozen middle schoolers blew a tire and flipped on a South Carolina highway Thursday while traveling back from a field trip outside Charlotte, North Carolina.

Authorities confirmed the crash, which happened at about 2 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 77 in Chester County near exit 55, involved a Lexington County School District 2 school bus carrying students and adults from Pine Ridge Middle School, according to the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

A tire blew on one of three buses traveling back from the field trip, causing it to crash and injuring passengers. The bus had three adults and around 35 students on board, according to officials, and there were a total of 18 patients, FOX 57 reported.

School bus overturns in South Carolina

A school bus flipped after crashing on Highway 97 in South Carolina. (WJZY)

FSU SHOOTING: AT LEAST 6 INJURED, 1 PERSON IN CUSTODY AS POLICE INVESTIGATE ‘ACTIVE CRIME SCENE’

Traffic is expected to be blocked for an "extended amount of time," according to the sheriff's office.

EMS is on the scene, along with law enforcement agencies and school personnel.

School bus overturns in South Carolina

The school bus was carrying three adults and about 35 students. (WJZY)

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA ON EDGE AFTER 'ACTIVE ATTACKER' WITH KNIFE CAPTURED NEAR CAMPUS

First responders are assessing everyone at the scene, and "some" students are being taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to the district.

The Chester County School District posted on Facebook noting it has personnel on scene helping.

Emergency crews respond to school bus crash Video

SENATORS FORMALLY INTRODUCE BILL TO ELIMINATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

"Our thoughts, prayers, and support go out to the Lexington County School District 2 and those involved," the district wrote in the post.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lexington County School District 2 did not immediately provide any additional details to Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.