Missouri
Published

15-year-old pleads guilty to fatal stabbing at Kansas City middle school

MO authorities have indicated a confrontation took place, have yet to release potential motive

Associated Press
A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another student at a Kansas City middle school last year.

The boy, whose name has not been released, pleaded guilty Monday in Family Court to voluntary manslaughter, according to a Jackson County Court spokeswoman.

He was charged after 14-year-old Manuel Guzman was found injured in a bathroom at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City on April 12, 2022, and died at a hospital.

A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another student last year at a middle school in Kansas City. 

The boy, who was 14 at the time Guzman was killed, was initially charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The boy is being detained at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center. He will have a disposition hearing May 17 to determine his future treatment.

Police said the two boys had a confrontation but have never publicly disclosed a possible motive for the stabbing.